Celtic are continuing to work in the current summer transfer window, with the clear objective of strengthening their squad and competing better next season.

Despite this, it is a reality that the Hoops already have a quite competitive squad, with some players of vast experience.

This is the case, for example, of Kasper Schmeichel, who in the twilight of his career remains the starting goalkeeper for Celtic.

A recent Celtic signing wanted to praise Schmeichel in a recent interview, expressing his admiration and happiness to work with the Danish legend.

Celtic's new signing makes superb claim about Kasper Schmeichel

In declarations transcribed by The Herald, Ross Doohan has spoken about Schmeichel, his new Celtic teammate.

The 'new' Celtic goalie declared that he is conscious of the capacities and the high level of Schmeichel and already finds himself excited to work at his side: “Kasper’s all-round game is great. The calmness he's got with it. But like you said, with the ball at his feet, he's different level, I think.

“So I'll just try and pick up bits and pieces from every part of his game and try and implement it into mine if it can make me a better keeper. I'm looking forward to that.”

Doohan must know that, to achieve playing with the team with recurrence, he will need Schmeichel to lose form, or if he were to ever get injured, that would be his opportunity to stand out.

And for this, Doohan also reaffirmed that his plan is to train day after day with the Dane to learn small details from him and implement them in his style of play that can help him improve and drive his performance with the club.

Apart from feeling excited to share training with the Danish goalkeeper, he also declared enthusiasm for reuniting with Stevie Woods, the goalkeeper coach.

Now with his reincorporation to Celtic after his departure in 2022, the Scottish player arrives one more time at Parkhead with the aim of demonstrating his value, learning from great players, and reuniting with old teammates.