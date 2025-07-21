Celtic Seemingly Frontrunners to Land Serbian Defensive Midfielder Soon

Celtic have had a clear direction this summer when it comes to their transfer additions, land young talents, and focus heavily on development over pretty much anything else. Despite a few veterans thrown into the mix, the additions of Shin Yamada, Callum Osmand, Benjamin Nygren, and Hayato Inamura are in line with this strategy.

According to new information, it seems as though this will continue to be the case with their next presumed addition as well, and it could be coming within the next two weeks.

Celtic have been linked to a Serbian prospect who has played first-team football at only 18 years old, and has rapidly become one of the more intriguing prospects to watch for in the transfer market.

The deal in question should be another relatively cheap one considering the projected transfer value, and according to some recent comments coming out of Serbia, a deal should look to be done soon as they want to move the process along quickly. This should be good for Celtic, as they should be able to put an offer on the table and finalise a deal rather quickly before any of the other clubs involved can persuade the club otherwise.

Which Serbian Talent is Celtic Pursuing in the Coming Weeks?

According to a report from Graeme Young of the Daily Record, Celtic is one of the clubs pursuing FK Čukarički defensive midfielder Andrej Bacanin.

Additionally, they note that Bacanin has followed Celtic on social media after Čukarički received the call from them, so the Scottish champions could be the favourite for this deal.

Here is the full report as to what the situation is for this potential deal (quote from sporting director Vladimir Matijašević):

"We had calls from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, Ajax, Udinese, and some other teams are interested... It is possible that other options will emerge, and I expect the transfer to be completed in the next 10 days. I expect this to be another big exit transfer for Čukarički, which would cover our club's budget."

The competition is stiff here, seemingly as Rangers, Ajax, and Udinese are certainly not going to just walk away from this entirely. Hopefully, this can be a pretty quick deal for the Hoops, though, as they look to bring in another option for their midfield long-term.

The U19 Serbian international has quite a plethora of skills in his arsenal, and would be a fun addition to watch develop in the coming seasons.

With Celtic moving on from multiple of their youth talents over the last couple of windows, supplying the B team with more talent to work with is certainly never a negative.