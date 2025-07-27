Celtic Send Goalkeeper on Loan to Another Scottish Club

Celtic have had an interesting 2025 summer transfer window to say the least, and as it nears its end, it feels as though there are still some big moves that should be made, but just haven't been. There has been an extreme emphasis on youth players and younger rotational pieces instead, which is fine, but there are still gaps in the starting XI that should be upgraded.

Unfortunately, there has also been an emphasis on departures and loans more than anything else, and another player from Celtic B will be heading out to a new club on a season-long loan move.

Young goalkeeper Josh Clarke will be heading to Partick Thistle of the Scottish Championship, as was reported by both clubs involved in the deal.

The 20-year-old keeper has a deal that runs through the 2026-2027 season, so it is likely that this will either result in a further extended deal by Celtic, or him heading elsewhere, whether it be via becoming a free agent eventually or a transfer.

Clarke has spent time at many different clubs over the years, including Chelsea youth, Bournemouth U18, Glenavon, Celtic B, Airdrieonians, Ayr United, and now Partick Thistle. He has plenty of experience from all these moves, but now he just needs an opportunity to really work towards some future playing time at the top level.

Hopefully, this stint will be one that gives him a chance to showcase his skillset, as he could become a valuable asset for Celtic, whether that be in a transfer or on the Hoops' squad.