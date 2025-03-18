Celtic Sent Bold Message About Rumoured Everton Target
This weekend, Celtic lost their second consecutive Glasgow derby against Rangers. Though the Hoops still hold a comfortable 13-point lead at the top of the table, this should serve as a wake-up call for them.
They need to make further improvements to the squad in the upcoming summer transfer window to stay on top next season as well because one would imagine that the Rangers will get better.
Although a decent number of matches are still to be played and Celtic are still in the hunt for two more trophies, fans are already buzzing with speculation about potential players who could join Celtic in the summer.
At the same time, there are also some rumours about those who could leave Parkhead for other clubs in the upcoming transfer window.
One such name that has come up is Cameron Carter-Vickers. He had one of his worst performances in a Celtic shirt on Sunday. That has been rare for the United States centre-back though as he has been solid at the back.
The former Tottenham Hotspur player is reportedly on the radar for Everton. But Celtic have been advised to ignore any potential interest in Carter-Vickers.
According to Football Insider, former Manchester United scout, Mick Brown, has said: "Carter-Vickers is an important player for Celtic.
“He’s gone up to Scotland and made himself a key player for Brendan Rodgers.
“But I’m not quite convinced he’d play such a major role in a Premier League team.
“I don’t think there will be too many clubs after him unless the asking price is one that suits them, but Celtic aren’t going to let him go for cheap.
“They don’t want to lose him and I expect they’ll be prepared to turn down the interest in him.
“They’re in the Champions League and always competing for all of the domestic trophies, so I don’t think he’s going to have his head turned.
“Like I say, I think it would be a surprise if he moved back to the Premier League, not just because Celtic don’t want to sell but because there are better options out there."
In recent transfer windows we have seen several Celtic stars leave to try out new challenges and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Carter-Vickers also decides to go down that path. He might still have some unfinished business in the Premier League.
The player himself hasn’t shown any indications of moving away from Celtic, and he is still an important player in Brendan Rodgers’ side. However, in modern football, we never know what might happen next, so it’s wise to just wait and see.