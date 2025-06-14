Celtic Set to Agree Deal to Sign Highly-Rated Defender

Celtic are not only paying attention to opportunities to sign experienced or established Premiership players.

The Hoops are also known for looking for young prospects who haven't been tested in the first division, but who have the potential to become key players in the future.

In this sense, it's worth focusing our attention on information recently published by the Scottish press, where they link Celtic with a 17-year-old defender they're reportedly very close to signing.

Celtic set to agree terms to sign Morton defender Isaac English

According to information from Greenock Telegraph, Morton's 17-year-old defender Isaac English is about to be signed by Celtic.

The mentioned outlet explains that the transfer was expected to be finalised on Friday, and they indicate that the Hoops would pay a £50,000 fee for the prospect.

The footballer reportedly impressed Celtic scouts after winning the Club Academy Scotland Performance League title with Morton's U-18 team.

English plays as a centre-back, and the portal CeltsAreHere suggests this move is part of the Scottish champions' commitment to keep strengthening their youth categories, so he isn't expected to immediately join the first team.

His performances at under-18 level were clearly a cut above, and it’s understood that Celtic’s recruitment team were quick to act once they identified his potential. Michael Shearer, CeltsAreHere

Although English isn't expected to replace any of the players in Brendan Rodgers' squad, it's worth noting that recently players like Cameron Carter-Vickers have been linked with a potential exit from Parkhead to the Premier League.

To this we can add Kieran Tierney's return to the team, and the very likely departure of Greg Taylor (with PAOK being the club most linked to the left-back), so we can definitely expect movements in the team's defence during the summer.

It remains to be seen English's true potential as time passes and he begins adapting to the playing style at Celtic's academy.