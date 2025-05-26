Celtic Set to Discuss Extensions With Two Key Players
Celtic have plenty of decisions to make when it comes to their squad during the upcoming 2025 summer transfer window. The big news will be outgoing and incoming players, who improve the team or provide it with some more financial stability for the coming years.
What will be somewhat overlooked are the extensions, and keeping talent around who have proven to be important in previous campaigns.
The good news surrounding this is that two of their key players are being looked at for extensions according to recent reports, and the hope is that they will be retained on new deals amid speculation over their futures.
Both of these players already have contracts for at least two more seasons, but revitalising these deals with more incentives to remain with the club, and long-term value, is going to be crucial to keeping them away from other opportunities. Hopefully, both can be completed ahead of the 2025-2026 season.
Which Two Players is Celtic Looking to Extend This Summer?
The two players being discussed for contract extensions, according to a recent Sky Sports report, are Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn. The note in their discussion of summer topics reads as follows:
"Celtic are also expected to open new contract talks with Maeda and Kuhn this summer to offer them improved terms in the hope that they will stay."
This will be a huge deal if they can lock up one, if not both, players during the summer transfer window. The rumours surrounding both of them, specifically Kuhn, leaving the club, would be an immense disaster, as both have been key to the offensive success they have found throughout the year.
Both are coming off career years, no doubt, especially Maeda, who won just about every award in the book from the SPFL. Their combined success keeps the winning machine running that is Celtic, and keeping them around as long as possible is going to be priority number one this window.