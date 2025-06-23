Celtic Should Avoid Move for Recently-Linked Player

Celtic are believed to be keen to bring in another striker before the start of the new season as Kyogo Furuhashi's departure during the winter transfer window has left a void up top for the Hoops.

After Furuhashi's departure, the Celts were left with Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny in attack although their inconsistency in front of goal resulted in Brendan Rodgers shifting Daizen Maeda into a more central role from the wing.

With the transfer window open, the Hoops mean business as Fabrizio Romano confirmed the agreed deal for Swedish international Benjamin Nygren of Danish club FC Nordsjaelland and Celtic are also closing in on Callum Osmand of Fulham although he would be viewed as a prospect by the club for the time being.

Surprisingly, the Celts are not done yet as according to The Scottish Sun, they have their eyes set on 25-year-old Shin Yamada.

Yamada currently plays for J.League side Kawasaki Frontale and scored 19 goals for them in the 2024 season.

The Celtic manager is looking to add to the squad depth as Kenny would probably be loaned out but the Hoops' current squad would have four strikers despite that and for a team which plays with a lone forward upfront, keeping this many would pose problems when it comes to giving playing time.

Going after a 25-year-old J.League player who is yet to play for Japan's senior national team poses a lot of questions for Rodgers to answer, as Yamada has only scored six goals in all competitions this year.

The numbers are definitely questionable for a striker who would be expected to perform in bigger competitions like the Champions League.

With the imminent competition waiting for Celtic in the upcoming season, going after a striker who is yet to prove himself at 25 does not look like a definitive plan and the club management might need to give it a thought before making an immediate offer for Yamada as his contract with Frontale runs out in 18 months and the Hoops can acquire him for a bargain fee later.