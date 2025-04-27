Celtic Should Look To Sign 23-Year-Old English Winger
Celtic are in an intriguing position when it comes to the summer transfer window, as the expectation is they will make a big swing and really spend a bit to improve the squad. With that said, it will depend on who they end up having to send out on loan or transfer away to bolster their budget. The positive is that they did end up remaining relatively quiet in the winter window, so they have the opportunity to make things happen in the off-season.
Looking at the list of potential transfer targets is always fun, and making the connections back to players who the club is looking at, or tipped to be interested in.
However, it is also interesting to look into players that may not yet be connected to them, and just see who may end up being a target later in the process.
One of the players who has been loosely discussed with the SPFL is Blackburn Rovers talent, Tyrhys Dolan, a 23-year-old who has proven successful in the Championship, and is currently scheduled to no longer have a contract after this season.
Dolan has played most of his football this season as a winger but he has the ability to play in the number 10 role too.
While Blackburn Rovers still have time to bring him back on a new deal, the current situation is that he will become available as a free agent after this campaign.
Dolan is not someone who puts up exceptional base-level statistics, with 46 appearances this season across all competitions, seven goals, and six assists in 3,186 minutes. His talents lie in his ability to do everything else, as a rapidly improving passer, and a strong presence on the defensive side of things as well.
He is 55th percentile in assists (0.17 per 90), 66th percentile in pass completion rate (76.2%), 72nd percentile in successful take-ons (1.70 per 90), 77th percentile in tackles, 84th percentile in interceptions, and 73rd percentile in clearances.
Seeing a youngster who is willing to do the gritty work from the forward and midfield positions is always encouraging, and he makes for an intriguing option at Celtic.
Adding more talent to the squad is something the Hoops need to focus on this summer, as while they have a strong core of pieces, having youngsters to work with in the future is critical to maintaining this success long-term.
Dolan is one of the players who could improve tremendously by working with someone like Brendan Rodgers, as his ability to bring the best out of his players is second to none, and a player with all the traits like the Blackburn Rovers winger is bound to be successful.