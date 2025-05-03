Celtic Should Sign AS Monaco Winger After Jota's Long-term Injury
Celtic have been put in a somewhat uncomfortable position when it comes to their 2025 summer transfer window now. The need for a forward was no doubt already one of the biggest, despite the breakout of Daizen Maeda, having additional talent across the front-line is always key. Except now, things have become a little more difficult.
A knee injury for Jota is set to keep him out for six to nine months. Prior to it, the Portuguese winger had been showing signs of returning to how he played in his first stint with the club.
Unfortunately, he will now be returning at the earliest in November, and at the latest, during the second half of the 25/26 season.
This setback puts the Hoops in a bit of a predicament, as now not only do they need a striker, they could also really use a winger, whether it be as depth, rotational, or as a starter. If Nicolas Kuhn ends up leaving as is somewhat expected this summer, things could become even tougher rather rapidly, as that would leave Celtic with no settled starters on the wings.
Simply put, adding to the wings could now be a necessity, even if Kuhn were to stay, as they are already short on options for at least the first few months of the 2025-2026 campaign.
With that said, there are some options for them to choose from, whether it be on transfer, loan, or free transfer, as there are some good players with contracts ending this summer.
One of the players who would be an intriguing addition for Celtic is Krepin Diatta of AS Monaco, who will see his contract expire this summer.
Diatta is not your traditional score-at-will winger who focuses heavily on his own production, but rather a glue piece who is able to do nearly everything else at a high level. His forward passing is outstanding, ranking 79th percentile with 2.66 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes according to FBref.
The really impressive parts of his game come with his ability to pass, carry, and defend, all of which he has been spectacular at. He is in the 93rd percentile for progressive carries (3.48 per 90), 95th percentile in successful take-ons (1.64 per 90), 92nd percentile in progressive passes received (7.17 per 90), 98th percentile in tackles (3.38 per 90), and 98th percentile in aerials won (2.05 per 90).
What holds him back is his own production, with no goals or assists in 21 appearances this season, and two assists in 26 appearances last season. This is no doubt why many will look away from him as an option, but at the end of the day, if Maeda is still the striker, getting him the ball as often as possible is key over all else.
Diatta would be a quality addition for the Hoops as they look to rebuild their forward group somewhat, and at 26 years old, he still has room to grow into his boots with a club like Celtic.