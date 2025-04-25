Celtic Showing interest in Highly-Rated French Player
The departure of Kyogo Furuhashi during the winter transfer window left a hole in the Celtic squad. After the turn of the year, the Hoops have not been as good and the absence of the Japanese international could very well be why.
The Hoops' star performers upfront have had a tough time during the second half of the season as they have crashed out of the Champions League and lost to Rangers twice during this period.
Bendan Rodgers has made his plans clear as he looks forward to the summer transfer window for reinforcements to make sure that he has the squad depth for a long and gruelling 25/26 season ahead.
According to AfricaFoot, Moussa Soumano has already been monitored by several clubs, including Atalanta, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Celtic. Brentford are also pushing to sign him.
The 19-year-old currently plays for French Ligue 2 side AC Ajaccio where he has made 27 appearances this season, scoring four goals and assisting six.
Soumano most probably won't be a starter for the Hoops right away but he will definitely be a valued addition for Rodgers as the player can play both as a winger and a striker.
Soumano is also being monitored by the Malian national team as he has the option to play for the African nation at the international level.
As things stand, Celtic will have to battle it out with all these teams if they are to sign Soumano and going forward they will have to atleast match Brentford's €3 million offer in order to sign the French prospect.