Celtic Can Sign Benjamin Nygren For Less Than First Thought

Making the right choice early could keep the books healthy by the end of the financial year. And with the transfer market gaining pace, Celtic might soon sign a Swedish international in an unbelievable bargain deal.

The Hoops have been struggling with an incomplete connection in the frontline since last season, which worsened after Kyogo Furuhashi’s departure.

So, there is a need to strengthen Brendan Rodgers’ squad this summer and they are taking the right steps in that direction.

In this context, Celtic has moved forward to acquire FC Nordsjaelland winger Benjamin Nygren. It was previously reported by the Scottish media that it would take £2 million to sign the Swede. However, according to Tipsbladet, a Danish outlet, he is available for a transfer fee of just £1.7 million.

The Swedish international has recorded 16 goals and 4 assists in 32 games this season. With his contract set to expire at the end of the year, securing this 23-year-old talent at a significantly reduced fee would be a smart move.

A perfect fit for the squad, Nygren brings technical and dribbling ability, exactly what the Hoops need at this juncture.

Moreover, Celtic players have been attracting global attention since the end of the season. Most notably, Nicholas Kuhn has drawn interest from Premier League clubs like Leeds United, Brentford and Newcastle, while Daizen Maeda has recently been eyed by Fenerbahce and several other English clubs. That might make signing a winger even more urgent.

Fans will be intrigued to see to what extent the deal progresses. However, given the potential Nygren brings, he appears capable of filling in all the missing pieces