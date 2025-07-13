Celtic Sign Brother of Former Player to First Professional Contract

Celtic have had a very up-and-down summer transfer window so far in 2025, with multiple moves made to improve the club, but also one key move being rather detrimental to their long-term success.

Moving on from Nicolas Kühn will certainly hurt the outlook of the club as they continue to try and find a replacement for him before the 2025-2026 season kicks off.

Many former players of the club have been on the move as well, which is always intriguing to watch to see where they wind up and whether or not it is a good fit. With Kyogo Furuhashi being the primary name having been moved already, and Matt O'Riley being another one who could end up transferring this summer, it may be a fun window to watch for moves going forward as well.

Another former player of the club is also in the news recently, as his younger brother has signed his first professional contract, and it comes with Celtic. The 16-year-old has a long way to go before having a shot at the first team, but he has taken the first step towards that dream recently.

Who is the Latest Signing to Celtic Who Has Links Back to the Club?

Hassan Dembele is an academy player of the club who features at right-back primarily. The connection he has back to the club beyond his own career is that his older brother, Karamoko Dembele, was also a Celtic youth player, and even appeared in eight league games for the Hoops, scoring one goal in that time frame before leaving.

While Karamoko may have moved on with his career, his younger brother will now carry the weight of the name with the Hoops, as they look to develop him and continue putting him in a great position to succeed.

Hassan had the following to say on social media after signing the contract recently:

"Delighted to sign my first professional contract with CelticFC"

Additionally, older brother Karamoko would respond to the post shortly after, congratulating his brother with a short and fun quote:

"My favourite player right now"

With both being the younger brothers of Siriki Dembélé, there is a pretty significant familial connection to football this generation for them. As they all pursue careers at different clubs, it will be fun to watch how each of them finds their way through the sport and pushes themselves to the best of their abilities.