Celtic Have Signed Winger 'Better Than Raheem Sterling'

It looks like Celtic have pulled off a transfer masterstroke with winger better than Raheem Sterling.

Sayak Biswas

Arsenal FC v GNK Dinamo - UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD7 Raheem Sterling of Arsenal pointing during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD7 match between Arsenal FC and GNK Dinamo at Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2025 in London, England.
Celtic are already putting their plans in place for the upcoming summer transfer window. One move is already clear although the season is far from over.

Celtic are poised to welcome Kieran Tierney back home this summer after signing the Arsenal defender on a pre-contract in January, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

After leaving Celtic in 2019 to pursue a career in the English Premier League, Tierney made an impression at Arsenal early on but eventually lost his place in Mikel Arteta's plans, largely due to constant injury problems.

However, the 27-year-old defender has been seeing playing time lately. He came on as a substitute against Manchester United and then started against PSV in the Champions League.

The fact that he has recently been used on the wing instead of as a left-back is even more interesting, especially due to the fact that Arsenal have Raheem Sterling in their squad.

What's more, Tierney has actually managed to impress the Arsenal supporters, many of whom believe he is a better option on the wing than Sterling at the moment.

Celtic fans, on the other hand, should be thrilled by the positive comments that the Scottish left-back is receiving from Arsenal fans on social media.

Tierney is one of the best full-backs in the world, but his fitness has been the one problem he has faced throughout his career. Celtic must continue to be aware of this and make sure they have a solid back-up plan in place.

Greg Taylor might have been ideal for that position, but as of right now, it doesn't appear that he will stay with the team past this season. Therefore, the Hoops will have to explore other options.

Jeffrey Schlupp, a Crystal Palace loanee, has emerged as a potential contender. Since his contract with the Eagles expires in the summer, so signing him permanently could be an option.

