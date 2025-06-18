Celtic Starter is 'Keen' to Play in a Top Five League

Celtic have quite a few things to figure out when it comes to their 2025 summer transfer window, and while their acquisitions are most definitely a priority, they also need to discuss which players to move on from in the coming weeks. This is always a tough decision for any club.

One of the players who has been tied to rumors as of late is midfielder Reo Hatate, who had an exceptionally strong 2024-2025 campaign for the Scottish side and was a crucial component in their success.

This is a concerning development overall. Celtic felt the absence of Hatate in the Scottish Cup final as they lost to Aberdeen, proving how important he remains to this team.

Moving on from him is no doubt going to hurt the squad, no matter how much it is going to net them, and while there are ways to circumvent the loss that would bring, it is hard to see how they could make an immediate impact signing to replace Hatate's production.

What is the Most Recent Update Surrounding Reo Hatate's Celtic Future?

The rumours surrounding Hatate continue to develop as well, and it doesn't just come from the side of opposing clubs, but also a desire for the player to potentially pursue other opportunities as well.

Recently, Stephen McGowan of The Herald wrote an article detailing some of the recent rumours surrounding Celtic, and among them was a quick but notable update on Hatate: "Midfielder Hatate is also keen to test himself in a top five league"

This makes the potential move to Udinese seem potentially realistic, as it would give him that opportunity he desires to go play in a top five league. Unfortunately for Celtic, that means they could lose out on one of their best talents, and if there is not a bidding war going on, getting full value means long-term negotiations rather than quick bids.

Hopefully, this is just one of those rumors that does not come to fruition for a few more seasons, but if it does, the one positive is that Hatate will be able to pursue further opportunities with a new club.