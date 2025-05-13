Celtic Starter Reportedly Wants to Leave This Summer
Already bagging two pieces of silverware this season, Brendan Rodgers' Celtic team has shown immense stability and coordination throughout the campaign.
As Celtic push forward for their third title, supporters are placing high hopes on achieving the club's ninth domestic treble, an accomplishment that would provide strong momentum heading into the 25/26 season.
Looking at Celtic, the club have been linked with Motherwell FC midfielder Lennon Miller and Kalidou Sidibe of Guingamp over the last few months, though nothing has materialised yet.
But what could truly disrupt Rodgers' well-established squad? Only a potential transfer involving a player from the starting XI.
According to Celts Are Here, Keith Jackson mentioned Reo Hatate’s possible departure from the club during the upcoming summer window on a recent episode of Hotline Live. He said: “I think you’re going to have to brace yourself for bad news on that front.
“He’s been making noises, and I think people inside Celtic know it. I’m not going to say he’s been agitating because I don’t think he’s been rocking any boats, but it’s fairly well established—well known behind the scenes—that there’s a touch of the Kyogo Furuhashi’s about it.
“That’s one reason why one of the priority targets for Brendan Rodgers this summer will be a central midfield player. I don’t think Celtic want to lose Hatate, but I think he feels the time is right to make a move. He’s probably looking at getting into one of Europe’s top leagues. He’s just not going to get the opportunity to play Champions League football at Celtic, and I think he’s striving for something more than that.
“However, maybe if he’s picked up the phone to his wee mate Kyogo, he might be learning that the grass isn’t always greener.”
Hatate has proven time and again the wonders he brings to the table, especially alongside Callum McGregor, who continues to excel in the centre.
With the recent addition of Arne Engels, the team’s gameplay has flourished significantly. This midfield trio has created extra synergy, helping the team score more goals than their opponents.
Since his arrival at Parkhead in 2021, Hatate has built a reputation as a fan favourite. He has contributed 27 goals and 28 assists in his 141 appearances in Green and White so far.
Celtic’s summer window looks like it could be an exciting one. Will the management be able to retain their star midfielder, or will the cards unfold similarly to Kyogo's departure?