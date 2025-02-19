Celtic Suffer £9million Blow Following Champions League Exit
Celtic might have lost the tie on aggregate against Bayern Munich but it does not feel like a defeat, that is for sure. They went to the Allianz Arena and earned themselves a 1-1 draw.
It took Bayern Munich to rely on a scrambled goal from Alphonso Davies, deep into added-time, to get past Celtic while in their own backyard.
The fact that Celtic fans are disappointed with an away draw against Bayern Munich speaks for itself. It was one of their best performances in Europe in recent memory and one could argue that they were the better team over the two legs.
Of course, the Champions League exit will have financial implications even though it might have only enhanced the reputation of the club.
According to Football Insider, Celtic have missed out on more than £9million following their Champions League exit. Brendan Rodgers’ side could have earned a further £9.1million with a victory over Bayern Munich.
At the end of the day, Celtic should be very proud of what they achieved in Europe this season. They lost only thrice over ten games and all three of those defeats came against top level opposition.
Their two trips to Germany is a great example of the progress that this team made. Earlier in the season, they went to Signal Iduna Park and lost 7-1 to Borussia Dortmund. This week, they almost came home with a win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. There is not much more fans could ask for.