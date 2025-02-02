Celtic Suffer Transfer Double Blow Ahead of Deadline Day
There are merely days left in the winter transfer window. Time is quickly running out for Celtic to pull off a move. And unfortunately, things show no signs of picking up pace.
Most fans would like to see Celtic sign a striker before the transfer window closes. They need one to take Kyogo Furuhashi's place in the squad after his move to Rennes.
Unfortunately, moves seem to have fallen through for not one but two of the Glasgow giants' rumoured transfer targets.
Mathias Kvistgaarden was believed to be the club's number one transfer target for a while but according to Sky Sports News, talks between Celtic and Brondby for the striker have broken down.
Another interesting name to be linked with Celtic in recent days was Kelechi Iheanacho, who had found success while playing under the management of Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.
According to Anthony Joseph, Middlesbrough are believed to be leading the race to sign Iheanacho from Sevilla. Celtic held talks with the La Liga side over a possible loan with option-to-buy deal, but there was no agreement and discussions have not developed further.
So, it looks like neither Iheanacho nor Kvistgaarden will be ending up at Celtic this winter. The club do not have time to come up with an alternative solution either, unless they have been working on one behind the scenes already.
Another striker they have been linked with lately is David Strelec of Slovan Bratislava. He scored two goals in the Champions League despite his side losing all eight of their games in the opening round and also featured against Celtic at Parkhead.
Of course, there is always the possibility that Daizen Maeda could be deployed as a striker, a role he plays for Japan and found success at Yokohama F. Marinos as a centre-forward as well.