Celtic FC

Celtic Suffer Triple Injury Blow Before Facing Rangers at Ibrox

Celtic find themselves dealing with a triple injury blow ahead of their trip to Ibrox to take on Rangers in the final Glasgow Derby of the season.

Ankan Bhowmick

UK: Motherwell v Celtic, Scottish Premiership at Fir Park Stadium, Motherwell, Scotland on 02 February 2025: Pictured: Jota (Celtic) slides in to make the final score 1-3 Motherwell Fir Park Stadium Scotland Copyright: xAlexxToddx
UK: Motherwell v Celtic, Scottish Premiership at Fir Park Stadium, Motherwell, Scotland on 02 February 2025: Pictured: Jota (Celtic) slides in to make the final score 1-3 Motherwell Fir Park Stadium Scotland Copyright: xAlexxToddx / IMAGO / Alex Todd

Celtic picked up their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title last Saturday with a dominant 5–0 win over Dundee United. However, recent news about the extent of Jota’s injury might dampen the mood to a large extent.

During the Dundee United matchup, Jota was substituted in the first half and was later seen on crutches during the Hoops’ title celebrations.

Although it was initially thought to be just a sore meniscus, new reports have confirmed the injury is much more serious, which will come as a major disappointment for the fans.

Jota’s injury has been examined, and he is expected to be out for six to nine months, which puts his return well into next season and could shake up the club's summer transfer plans.

Jota won't be Celtic's only injury absentee against Rangers this weekend, either. It looks like the club are dealing with a lot of problems right now.

Brendan Rodgers said (via The Scottish Sun): "We’ve got a few knocks. Jota will be out and sadly for us and for him he'll be out for a period of time, probably six to nine months. It’s the cruciate it was worse than we’d hoped really so he starts on his journey of recovery from that now.

"Ali Johnston won't be available. Ali's been needing an injection into his hip that he's had for a period of time to ensure he was ready for the cup final and have enough preparation.

"We decided we would do that after the Dundee United game.

"So that puts him out of the weekend and most probably the St Mirren game.

"That gives him a few weeks to be ready and available for the cup final.

"Dane Murray had had an issue with his knee and he'll be out for the rest of the season and be ready for pre-season."

Celtic still have some important matches ahead. Among them is their Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, which they need to win to complete the domestic treble.

With Jota out for the foreseeable future, things could get tricky for Rodgers in the attacking third, especially if someone else ends up getting injured.

The Hoops will need to sign a reliable backup in the upcoming transfer window to cover for Jota until he returns to the team.

Published |Modified
Ankan Bhowmick
ANKAN BHOWMICK

Ankan is a passionate sports enthusiast and the co-founder of wrestling316.com. A graduate of Chakdaha College under Kalyani University, with an Honours Bachelor's degree in Economics, Ankan has always balanced academics with a deep love for sports. A soccer fan since childhood, Ankan soon expanded his sports interests, diving into the world of basketball, wrestling and cricket. His diverse sports knowledge and passion fuel the content he creates on various websites. He brings fresh insights and analysis to the latest in soccer, basketball, and beyond. Whether it’s breaking down key moments in NBA matches or analyzing football trends, Ankan’s aim is to engage and inform fans with his unique perspective on the games that unite us all.

Home/News