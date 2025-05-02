Celtic Suffer Triple Injury Blow Before Facing Rangers at Ibrox
Celtic picked up their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title last Saturday with a dominant 5–0 win over Dundee United. However, recent news about the extent of Jota’s injury might dampen the mood to a large extent.
During the Dundee United matchup, Jota was substituted in the first half and was later seen on crutches during the Hoops’ title celebrations.
Although it was initially thought to be just a sore meniscus, new reports have confirmed the injury is much more serious, which will come as a major disappointment for the fans.
Jota’s injury has been examined, and he is expected to be out for six to nine months, which puts his return well into next season and could shake up the club's summer transfer plans.
Jota won't be Celtic's only injury absentee against Rangers this weekend, either. It looks like the club are dealing with a lot of problems right now.
Brendan Rodgers said (via The Scottish Sun): "We’ve got a few knocks. Jota will be out and sadly for us and for him he'll be out for a period of time, probably six to nine months. It’s the cruciate it was worse than we’d hoped really so he starts on his journey of recovery from that now.
"Ali Johnston won't be available. Ali's been needing an injection into his hip that he's had for a period of time to ensure he was ready for the cup final and have enough preparation.
"We decided we would do that after the Dundee United game.
"So that puts him out of the weekend and most probably the St Mirren game.
"That gives him a few weeks to be ready and available for the cup final.
"Dane Murray had had an issue with his knee and he'll be out for the rest of the season and be ready for pre-season."
Celtic still have some important matches ahead. Among them is their Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, which they need to win to complete the domestic treble.
With Jota out for the foreseeable future, things could get tricky for Rodgers in the attacking third, especially if someone else ends up getting injured.
The Hoops will need to sign a reliable backup in the upcoming transfer window to cover for Jota until he returns to the team.