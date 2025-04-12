Celtic Superstar Gets Reality Check from Chris Sutton
Celtic are looking to shake off the gloomy mood around the club with a win against Kilmarnock on Saturday. Since the turn of the year, the Hoops haven't been at their best, as they have suffered all four of their losses during the second half of the season.
Last weekend's defeat against St. Johnstone seems to have been an eye-opener for Brendan Rodgers as the Hoops look to end the season on a high before making the necessary changes in the summer.
Many supporters are blaming the lack of energy and intensity of the players during the business end of the season for their shaky form in recent months.
There are a few players who started the season well but have failed to live up to the fans' expectations recently.
Celtic legend and pundit, Chris Sutton, has pointed out Nicolas Kuhn to be a player who hasn't been at his best in recent times.
Sutton criticised Kuhn in his article for the Daily Record as he wrote: "You’re waiting for Celtic to go back up through the gears – but they can’t just assume it will happen. That’s what seems to be going on with Nicolas Kuhn. You don’t want to single out players but there has been a huge drop off with the German.
"It smacks to me as an attitude thing. He looks like a player who thought he’d cracked it and everything would just fall into place for him.
"But you need to put in the word and we haven’t seen enough of it lately. Back in December there was talk about Newcastle United considering a bid and it was by no means a stretch of the imagination.
"He’d be lucky if Sunderland came in for him on recent form. You can bet teams like Newcastle would have been watching him back then. The thing is though, they will continue to watch and they won’t have been too impressed with his application of late."
Kuhn had been pivotal to Celtic's high-flying form during the first half of the season, having put up some remarkable numbers early on in the season.
The winger's recent dip in form will also likely impact his chances of getting into the big leagues next season. Newcastle United were said to be interested in him during the winter transfer window, but his recent form might cause them to have second thoughts about the signing.
Although Kuhn is going through a rough patch right now, one cannot deny the German winger's quality and his important goals during big matches like the one against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.