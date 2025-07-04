Celtic Target Close to Joining French Club as Transfer Saga Nears End

Celtic have had a tough go of things this summer so far, moving on from Nicolas Kühn while bringing in quite a few players in an attempt to improve the roster. While their business is no doubt nowhere near completed, it has been a difficult start to things now that they have lost out on one of their star players and have not yet lined up a replacement.

The front lines have been a clear need for the club as they continue to try and add more options to the striker and winger positions, and they will need to continue to do so if they are looking to compete with some of the best in Europe this season.

One such player who they had been targeting to knock the striker off their list is Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brondby, who they have shown interest in over the course of the last few years.

Unfortunately, it seems as though he may be heading to another club, with recent reports noting that a deal is close to being finalized for him, and that there is a decent chance this move could be completed sooner rather than later. While not official as of yet, nor distinctly complete, it is trending that way.

What is the Latest Update on Kvistgaarden's Potential Transfer?

According to a new report from Farzam Abolhosseini of Tipsbladet, Kvistgaaren to Lens is growing to be a potential deal soon, and the French side is increasingly believing that a deal is nearly done:

"According to Tipsbladet's information, the French major club Lens and the blue and yellows are in negotiations about a sale of the national team player."

"And they are positive. So positive that Lens believes there is agreement between the clubs and believes in a purchase."

"According to Tipsbladet's information, however, there is no agreement with Mathias Kvistgaarden yet, and Norwich is also in the picture."

It will be intriguing to see how this develops over the course of the next few days or weeks, and if a deal is done in that time span. Kvistgaarden would have been an exceptional addition for the Scottish side, but at the same time, it seemed as though their interest had faded more recently in favour of other options. Whether that be due to the price tag or some other reason, it seems as though the Hoops will have to find another striker option.