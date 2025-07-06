Celtic Target Premier League Player it Could Take £15m to Sign

Celtic were back in action for the first time since their heartbreaking defeat in the Scottish Cup final as they faced Queen's Park in a pre-season friendly on Friday. In ended in a 1-0 win for Brendan Rodgers' men.

The Celtic management have looked pretty active during the ongoing summer transfer window as they have already signed five players this summer and are certainly not looking to halt their search for fresh additions as of yet.

With the signings of Kieran Tierney, Hayato Inamura, Benjamin Nygren, Callum Osmand and Ross Doohan already confirmed, it is only fair to say that the Celts have made this transfer window count by bolstering their roster for the gruelling season ahead.

Fortunately for the Celtic fans the club is still looking to add to their squad and according to SportsBoom, they are preparing a bid for Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton, who is currently valued at £15 million.

According to reports, Brendan Rodgers is an admirer of Morton as the 22-year-old was part of Liverpool's youth system when he was the manager there and has been following the midfielder since then.

Morton is believed to be looking to leave Liverpool this summer with a desire to see more first-team action as he has only started two games for the Reds to date, and both of them came in the Carabao Cup.

With a brilliant Under-21 Euro campaign with the England side, Morton is high on confidence and the Celts are looking to bring him in before the end of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old midfielder's ability to influence the game has not been unnoticed and the club could be seeing him as the successor of Celtic skipper Callum McGregor.