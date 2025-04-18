Celtic Tipped as Landing Spot for Manchester United Player
Celtic have had another outstanding season, and as we begin to get closer to another summer transfer window, things are starting to ramp up on the rumour front once again. They have been linked with a vast array of players in recent weeks, and many of them have current or past ties to the Premier League.
Some of the recent notes have been in regards to Danny Ings, Martin Dubravka, and Jesse Derry when it comes to potential transfer targets in the Premier League.
Another player has recently been added to the mix, however, in veteran centre-back Jonny Evans from Manchester United. With play becoming rapidly more difficult for the club in terms of expectations placed on players, the Northern Irishman will be put in a tough spot given his age and how many minutes he has already played to this point in his career.
A recent suggestion from Teddy Sheringham was that Evans should consider moving on to a new challenge that may take slightly less of a toll on his body, mentioning Celtic as an option. The quote is as follows (transcribed by Daily Record): "Jonny Evans has been a top professional over the years. I don't think he should have left Manchester United in the first place.
"Since he came back, I don't think he expected to play as many games as he did and at his age it probably took a toll on his body.
"Can I see him at Celtic? Yeah. If he wants to carry on playing it won’t be easy at any level, but it would definitely be a lot easier to play in Scotland rather than playing for Manchester United and especially the current situation and the pressure that comes with that."
Evans would be a quality veteran pickup who would likely outpace many of the options Celtic have at centre-back, aside from Cameron Carter-Vickers.
While Auston Trusty has shown flashes of quality here and there, having a proven veteran to rotate in and out of the lineup would help the team overall and may give the American international someone to learn from who has a wealth of experience.
Evans is still an exceptional tackler and plays well in the aerial game. He is a good passer as well. Pairing him up with Carter-Vickers and getting some solid defending would certainly not hurt anything for the Scottish side, especially as his contract at Manchester United runs out in the summer.