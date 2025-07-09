Celtic Told How They Can Sign Lennon Miller From Motherwell

Another young talent could be knocking on the doors of Parkhead this summer. Will Celtic grab this opportunity to strengthen the team?

Brendan Rodgers seems very positive with the squad that is taking shape for next season after the addition of players like Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand to bolster their attacking options. However, a key midfielder is indeed needed, one who has both attacking and defensive prowess.

The Bhoys are looking forward to this addition since last winter, when they showed eagerness to bring in Motherwell FC prodigy Lennon Miller.

Meanwhile, the midfielder's father has suggested that he could be eyeing a club abroad this summer in search of a more competitive league for his future growth.

Roger Hannah told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (via 67 Hail Hail): "He will go somewhere. Interesting listening to his dad, Lee, talk about the possibility of him going overseas. Following the path of an Aaron Hickey, Josh Doig, Lewis Ferguson, Gilmour and players like that. That kind of option in his career.

“But, if Celtic were first to the table and paid Motherwell £4.5 million, and offered Lennon Miller the appropriate salary. It would be very difficult to turn down."

Why are Celtic looking for this Motherwell prodigy?

A long-term relief is what could be achieved with this Scottish talent. An exceptional vision of controlling the game from midfield at the age of 18, and moreover, the ability to make a difference in the final third.

Moreover, a gradual rise in his appearances for Motherwell over his past two seasons shows his maturity for the game even at this early point in his career.

As this talent has been eyed by many European clubs, it could be hard to pull off his signing. But Celtic can offer him the chance to lift trophies and play Champions League football.