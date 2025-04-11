Celtic Told to Drop Two Players Against Kilmarnock
The second half of the season has not played out how Celtic wanted it to. Many around the club blame the lack of bench strength for their shortcomings in recent months. Others people it is because the players have gotten complacent due to their double-digit lead over Rangers.
As the business end of the season draws near, a few players from Rodgers' starting XI are looking to be running out of gas. The Hoops' recent defeat against St Johnstone stands as a testament to it, where they looked like a team that had run out of ideas and steam.
The Celtic manager will hopefully look to make some changes in tomorrow's match against Kilmarnock, as he was clearly not happy with his side's display during their last outing.
In a recent interview, pundit and John McGinn's brother, Stephen McGinn, has pointed out a couple of changes that he would like to see Celtic make against Kilmarnock.
McGinn told the Go Radio Football Show (via CeltsAreHere): “I would put Bernardo back in for Engels for Saturday. Bernardo would bring the energy and spark that Brendan is looking for. He has a natural enthusiasm for the game.
“I would be Kuhn out. I think Brendan Rodgers might take Kuhn out and bring Idah in, with Jota on the right. I think that’s what he might do.
“I would put James Forrest straight back in. I would just go Forrest. I would keep Maeda through the middle. I would go Jota off the left. I think Jota is better off the left. Adam Idah is a better sub when he comes on. He looks fresher and sharper.”
The decision to bench Nicolas Kuhn looks most likely as he has been underperforming during his last several outings and it has been a long time since we last saw him anywhere near his best.
On the other hand, Engels is yet to fully find his feet at Celtic Park and has been hot and cold throughout the season.
Rodgers will be looking to end this season on a high and tomorrow's match against Kilmarnock looks to be the perfect stage to make a statement and shake off the bad mood after last weekend's loss against St. Johnstone.