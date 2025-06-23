Celtic Told to Pay Record Fee to Sign 21-Year-Old Winger

Celtic have already begun their preparations for the upcoming season with the formal announcement of Kieran Tierney's return to Parkhead. Additionally, Ross Doohan is set to return to the club and replace Scott Bain.

There is a need for another striker in the team to compete with Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda. However, the club intends to add at least one more winger to the squad after Jota's injury setback, which will keep him out for months.

Norwegian wide-man Sondre Orjasaeter was a player Celtic gave significant consideration to during the winter transfer window, but the two teams were unable to agree on a transfer fee at that time. There has been a recent development on this.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph confirmed a couple of weeks ago that Celtic have reopened talks over a potential deal for Orjasaeter.

Orjasaeter has had a season, tallying 7 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances for the Norwegian team. Other European clubs have also taken notice of his performances, and it has been reported that teams in Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy are all keeping a watch on him.

Celtic tried to sign Orjasaeter for £4.6 million in January. However, Sarpsborg rejected the offer and this summer, they will look for a significantly higher fee.

According to Glasgow Times, Orjasater has an £11 million asking price this summer with PSV the frontrunners.

Orjasaeter is renowned for his speed and skills with the ball, making him a player who might bring something new to the Celtic team. But will the club be willing to match the higher bid for him? It remains to be seen.