Celtic Told Transfer Target Could Match Henrik Larsson
Celtic have had a strong few years of business now when it comes to transfer additions and who they have selected to leave the club. This model has allowed them to build a substantial squad that is aiming for its 55th SPFL title this year and another treble, if things pan out as expected.
This summer is going to be one of the biggest windows in recent memory however, both in importance and potentially in spending, as a "huge" expectation has been set.
One of the most consistent transfer targets for Celtic in recent years has been Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brondby IF.
While his transfer valuation seemingly keeps going up for him, it is completely warranted given the level of success he has had with the club. In 28 appearances this season he has 17 goals and five assists, and he seems to only be getting better as the season goes along.
This success has brought about many comments in the media regarding what he could do for a club like Celtic, and how he may be able to become one of their better strikers in recent memory.
After Kyogo Furuhashi recently left, the striker position has been left somewhat stagnant with Adam Idah only getting so much playing time due to Daizen Maeda.
However, if Nicolas Kuhn leaves this summer as is becoming more likely, Maeda may move back to a wing position and another striker might be needed.
Thomas Gravesen, a former midfielder for Celtic and multiple other top clubs, had comments regarding Kvistgaarden that may shock some. He goes as far as to say the young talent could match Henrik Larsson if given enough time.
According to The Scottish Sun, Gravesen said: “If he moves to Scotland, I am sure that he can reach Henrik Larsson’s level if he spends five to 10 years at Celtic.
"He is simply that good and strong.”
This is an enormous claim to make, as Larsson is definitively one of the best, if not the very best, in Celtic history, and his total of 242 goals will likely never be touched by another player in the modern era.
His skill set was so spectacular that every striker since has been referred to on the "since Larsson" scale. While Kvistgaarden is most definitely a talented player with lots of quality football in front of him, this is a huge amount of praise so early on.