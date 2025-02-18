Celtic Told Why Jeffrey Schlupp Must be Dropped vs Bayern Munich
Celtic signed Jeffrey Schlupp in the winter from Crystal Palace on a loan deal on deadline day. The move did not impress the supporters but one cannot deny that he has the capability of being a decent contributor for the Hoops until the end of the season.
Schlupp was handed a start against Dundee United at the weekend. Naturally, there are question marks over whether he will retain his place in the starting XI when Celtic take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Greg Taylor, who has been the club's regular starter at left-back, was heavily criticised for his display in the first leg as he failed to keep up with Michael Olise when he scored the opener for Bayern Munich right before half-time.
Also, there are serious question marks over Taylor's future at the club. It has been confirmed that a pre-contract has been agreed with Kieran Tierney while the Celtic left-back is being linked with a free transfer to Dinamo Zagreb. Both their contracts run out in the summer.
For now, the question is, who should start against Bayern Munich - Taylor or Schlupp? Celtic hero Stan Petrov has made his choice clear in that regard.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Petrov told The Warm-Up: "I would play Taylor, at the moment. There is no doubt about it. I questioned Taylor’s positioning when Olise scored. Just pulling away from that centre-back. You don’t leave that space. As soon as you pull away. Just stay in and let him go on his right foot.
“Or, delay him and just let somebody come to help you. I know it’s easy to say. But those kinds of players, with those qualities, they just change so quickly.
“But I play Taylor, definitely. Schlupp, I think he’s a good signing, but I think he needs to get up to speed with his fitness."
Schlupp did not play much football for Crystal Palace before arriving at Celtic in the winter. So, he does have some match fitness to catch up with.
Also, it is worth mentioning that Taylor has played a decent bit of Champions League football now. The same cannot be said about Schlupp, who is unproven at this level.
So, all things conidered, it would be the safer choice to start Taylor over Schlupp in a game of this magnitude. It remains to be seen what decision the Hoops make on the day.