Celtic’s Top Summer Target Revealed, Deal Could Cost £5m
European clubs are already working in the transfer market with the aim of strengthening before the start of the 2025-26 season, and Celtic are no exception.
The Hoops have been linked to multiple players in recent weeks, primarily forwards. According to reports, this is a priority area for reinforcement.
The Scottish champions have recently been linked to players like Danny Ings, Demir Tiknaz, and Shay Reid, but none of them appear to be the club's top priority.
In fact, Celtic's main target this summer would be a player they've shown interest in before but failed to sign.
Celtic prioritize signing Michel-Ange Balikwisha
According to information from CeltsAreHere, Michel-Ange Balikwisha is regarded as a top target for Celtic.
The same outlet explains that while the club has recently been linked to Tiknaz, as mentioned earlier, the reality is that although the Turkish player may have caught the attention, there have been no concrete moves to sign him.
CeltsAreHere reports that as Balikwisha enters the final year of his contract, Royal Antwerp are looking to cash in this summer rather than risk losing him for free next summer.
It must be said that Balikwisha is not coming off his best season in terms of goals and assists. However, we must also consider that he is very young and had injury problems, and being coached by an experienced manager like Brendan Rodgers could make a difference.
During the 2024-25 season, the Belgian forward played 16 league matches, starting 12, and recorded four goals and three assists.
The previous campaign was more productive for Balikwisha, as he made 33 league appearances with seven goals and five assists.
According to Transfermarkt, Balikwisha has a market value of around €5.5 million, while SofaScore estimates it at €6 million, roughly £5 million.
If Celtic want to secure the signing of the Belgian youth international, they might need to submit an offer to Royal Antwerp close to these figures, though, of course, there is room for negotiation, considering the player's contract situation.