Celtic Transfer Likely to Collapse Due to High Asking Price
After winning the Scottish Premiership for the fourth season running, Celtic will be looking to end the campaign on a high by clinching the Scottish Cup against Aberdeen. On paper, this looks like an excellent campaign for the Hoops, but in recent times, this squad has failed to turn up during the big games, which will worry Brendan Rodgers.
The Hoops got knocked out by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. That was somewhat expected and they exceeded expectations during that tie.
However, they have failed to defeat their arch rivals Rangers in the league this year, which didn't change during Sunday's derby as Adam Idah had to equalise in the 57th minute to secure a point for the Hoops.
Rodgers has been pretty clear about his plans for next season as he looks to shake things up during the summer transfer window. The club is already invested in the search for fresh faces and will be looking to say farewell to a few players who are not in the manager's plans for the upcoming season.
One of them is Swedish international Gustaf Lagerbielke. The 25-year-old signed for Celtic two years ago for a £3 million transfer fee from Elfsborg. However, he had to leave on a loan deal to Dutch side FC Twente in the summer as he was struggling for game-time.
The belief is that Lagerbielke would like to join FC Twente permanently but there is a stumbling block to any potential move.
According to The Herald, FC Twente's technical director Arnold Bruggink said: "In this case, we are dependent on what Celtic want. They are asking for quite a bit of money.
"He is a very stable defender. We would like to make the deal permanent, but I think it is not very realistic at the moment."
Lagerbielke has been pretty solid at the back for the Dutch side but a few shaky games recently also raised some doubts about his long-term future with the team.