Celtic Transfer Rumour Turns Out to Be Completely False
As the business end of the season arrives, Celtic are looking to seal the Scottish Premiership well before the final day while they will also be competing for the Scottish Cup, with their semi-final matchup against St. Johnstone set for later this month.
Many fans are also looking forward to the summer transfer window as the club plan to shake things up a bit before the 25/26 season arrives.
Celtic had a brilliant start to this season as they were unbeaten in the league during the first half of their campaign, but as the new year arrived, the Hoops were handed their first loss by their arch-rivals Rangers. Since then, they have picked up three more losses in the Premiership.
The club will be on the lookout for fresh faces during the transfer window which means they will also have to part with a few players in order to make space for the new arrivals.
One of them is Luis Palma, who is currently on a loan stint with Olympiacos. The Honduran winger failed to impress Brendan Rodgers during the first half of the season, and as a result, he was loaned out to the Greek club.
Yesterday, a rumour broke out that Dynamo Kyiv had been offered the chance to sign Palma from Celtic.
But now, according to Dynamo.kiev.ua, the information that Dynamo Kyiv was offered Palma is not true. They have not received any requests regarding this 25-year-old.
Palma has only scored and assisted once during his 10 appearances for his current club. The numbers are not shining through at the moment.
As of now, the recent denial puts all rumours to bed regarding a move to Dynamo Kyiv but the Hoops will surely look to move him in the summer. Olympiacos have a buyout option in the loan deal.