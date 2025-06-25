Celtic Transfer Target Closing in on €12m Move to Ajax

Celtic have looked into an exceptional number of different transfer targets from the winter to the summer of 2025, and in doing so, they have landed some, but also failed to bring plenty as well.

Part of the business is knowing which players to push for, and when to stop negotiating price-wise. There will always be clubs that want more for their players, and while it may be a fair evaluation, it just may not be worth it to pursue a deal.

One such example has occurred between this past winter window and now, with a target for the Hoops expected to head to Ajax in the coming days as a deal is nearing finalisation, according to new reports.

Celtic will be disappointed to miss out on any target of theirs, no doubt, especially a youngster as is the case here, but they have had their focus on so many players at once that they have to be specific in their targets.

This time, they will miss out on a winger from Real Valladolid CF, who has shown exceptional abilities in previous seasons, but will likely be heading elsewhere.

Who is This Prospect and Where is He Expected to Be Heading?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax have agreed deal to sign Raúl Moro for a package worth over €12m with add-ons included.

It seems as though this deal has come together rather rapidly for the Dutch side. This is a pretty big signing for the club as they look to close things out, and put together a core of young talent to work with, in what is a similar strategy to Celtic but on a higher budget.

Unfortunately, Celtic will miss out, but with Benjamin Nygren coming in as a winger already, it would have been difficult to find a reason in adding another one, unless the Swede will be deployed as an attacking midfielder.