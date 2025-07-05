Celtic Transfer Target Closing in on Shock Move to England

Celtic have been constantly linked with bringing in a number nine after Kyogo Furuhashi parted ways to join Rennes last winter. At that time, they approached many talents around the globe to fill the void that had been created as early as possible, but they were left with zero advancements.

Nonetheless, Celtic are also in the process of bidding farewell to many players this summer to welcome solid attacking and defensive alternatives.

So far, the Bhoys seem to be getting a boost in their attacking options after they completed deals for Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand. But initially, the Celts had tried to seal a deal with Mathias Kvistgaarden.

23 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances show his prolific capabilities as a goal-scorer, and any club would be eager to make space for this potential superstar. Apart from the Celts, RC Lens, along with many European clubs, showed interest in this 23-year-old.

However, after leading strongly in negotiations, RC Lens appear to have failed to secure the signing of Brøndby’s striker. According to Foot Mercato, Kvistgaarden has chosen Norwich City as his next club.

What possibilities remain for Celtic this summer?

This could be the right opportunity for Kvistgaarden to move to England, which could fortify and give him a more competitive ground to showcase his skills. The chance to pass up on top flight French football is an interesting one though.

In the end, it would be disheartening for every Celtic fan as the club's long-targeted option gets off the table.

Was Brøndby’s asking price of £11-plus million too high for the Celts to keep this deal in place? However, all supporters would be intrigued to see on what terms the Canaries were able to materialise this deal.