Celtic Transfer Target Faces Backlash for Recent Comments
Celtic will look to add to their forward ranks this summer. Whether that means signing a forward, a winger or both, remains to be seen. A number of players were linked with a move to Parkhead last winter and one of them has recently made headlines, but for wrong reasons.
Michel-Ange Balikwisha has been linked with a move to Celtic for some time now. However, the Hoops have failed to secure his services so far.
Celtic are reportedly still interested in Balikwisha, and the club will surely take note of the recent incident involving him.
The Belgian forward recently found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Royal Antwerp suffered a third straight defeat in the Belgian Pro League, extending their winless streak to eight games in Belgium’s top tier. This prompted the winger to lose his cool. According to the Daily Record, he said: "I give good passes, but my teammates don't finish them.
"Not everyone is perfect. But I'm tired of playing for nothing."
Royal Antwerp assistant manager and former Rangers no. 2, Andries Ulderink, took note of the interview and later criticised Balikwisha for his comments.
Speaking to Laatste Nieuws, Ulderink said: "I spoke to 'Bali' about that.
"I think it wasn't his best interview. He realizes that himself.
"He let himself be caught by the emotions of the moment."
Despite the frustration of losing even after giving his all on the pitch, Balikwisha should have addressed his concerns directly with his teammates rather than making them public in the press.
At Celtic, the emphasis is always on teamwork. Be it a win or a loss, players always stand together. If the Belgian forward hopes to wear the green and white shirt, he will need to improve in this regard.
Will Celtic still try to sign Balikwisha in the summer or move their eyes elsewhere due to questions over attitude?