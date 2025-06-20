Celtic Transfer Target Has Not Received New Contract Offer

Celtic have an enormous amount on their plate right now, with targets galore to look into, they have plenty of decisions to make in the coming days and weeks. Some interest is concrete, to the point where a deal may be growing near, while other interest remains rumours or media narrative related, which is just part of the transfer window.

One player who has been linked back to the Hoops previously is Tyrhys Dolan, a winger from the Blackburn Rovers who will be out of contract by the end of June.

With free agency looming, things have been moving rather slowly for Dolan, as little to no information has come out recently in regards to offers for him or updated contract terms from Blackburn if they wished to retain him.

This lack of news is tangible, and a recent report notes that there have been little to no updates for him in the contract discussions so far, but there is a reason behind that.

What is the Latest News on Celtic Target Tyrhys Dolan?

According to Elliott Jackson, the Blackburn Rovers reporter for the Lancashire Telegraph (subscription required), Dolan has not officially received any offers as of yet, with the direct news stating as follows:

"The LT understands that Dolan has yet to receive any formal offers for his services, including from Blackburn Rovers. Whilst Rovers will make a last-ditch offer to retain his services, Dolan and his camp have not sat down with the Ewood Park officials yet to thrash out terms."

"That in part is down to Dolan's holiday and Rovers respecting his decision to unwind post-season before making a decision on his future. Valerien Ismael has made it clear he wants to keep the forward."

It is intriguing to hear about his holiday and spending some time away from football, and it is no doubt well deserved, as he comes off an impressive 2024-2025 campaign. With his contract set to end on June 30, the timeline is a bit cramped if official offers are to be made from outside his current club, as negotiations would need to take place in the meantime.

When he does return and starts making decisions in regards to his future, it will be interesting to see which clubs find themselves in the running for his talents, and if Celtic are among the frontrunners. Adding a young talent to the squad is always a positive, but adding one like Dolan would be something that could impact the club long term in the best possible way.