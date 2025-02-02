Celtic Transfer Target Ready to Join West Ham United Instead
A short time is left before the winter transfer window draws to a close. And Celtic are yet to bring in a striker to fill the role of Kyogo Furuhashi, who recently joined Ligue 1 club Rennes.
Few rumours have emerged in the recent past surrounding Danish centre-forward Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brondby IF and Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho. Unfortunately, there seems to be no advancement in those talks.
In the past, Celtic had also been linked with Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion. Recently a major development has taken place surrounding the Irish striker.
According to Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham United have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign Ferguson. It is a straight loan deal until the end of the season and the Irish striker is expected to travel to London this afternoon for his medical examination.
Ferguson had come up with only 1 goal in 13 Premier League appearances this season. He started in only two of those games though and was in clear need of a change in scenery.
The Hoops need to sign another striker before they take on Bayern Munich in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League.
It would be difficult for Brendan Rodgers to go head-to-head against Bayern Munich, with Daizen Maeda also being out of the game after picking up a red card in last match with Aston Villa.
Adam Idah remains the solo option up front and while he scored a brace in his last outing, one should forget the 14-game goalless run before that. He is not a man in form by any means.
Unfortunately, Celtic have allowed this to come down to the last minute once again. Now, they have the difficult task of getting a deal done for a striker in the last couple of days of the transfer window.