Celtic Transfer Target Spotted at Lennoxtown as Deal Close

Celtic have had an enormously busy first few days of the 2025 summer transfer window, with plenty of deals nearing finalisation and multiple other reports or rumours of increased interest.

The club have shown interest in some capacity in around eight to ten players so far, and that list only continues to grow by the day, but it does not matter if they do not complete the deals.

One of the players who they have had enhanced interest in is striker Callum Osmand, a youth standout of Fulham on their U21 squad, who has rapidly developed and is ready to make a full-time run at the professional level. A recent update indicates a deal may be closed in the near future as well, with the youngster being spotted at the Celtic training facility.

Ryan McGinlay of The Celtic Way recently reported the following news regarding Osmand and an impending deal in the coming days:

"The Celtic Way understands that the former Wales U17 international spent some of the day at Celtic’s training complex on Thursday, indicating that his move to the club from Fulham is all but completed, pending an official announcement."

This is a strong quality pickup for the Hoops and one the team can invest in long-term as a developmental prospect to learn behind the current striker group.

While not an immediate fix at the position, he will provide a different type of option for the team as they look to finalise their squad for next season.

Also, do not rule out the possibility of Osmand exceeding expectations and making an impact at the first-team level. He was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season recently.

With plenty of time left to make moves in the summer, it will be intriguing to see what other additions are brought in to supplement the team both in the short term and long term.