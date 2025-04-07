Celtic Urged to Sign 22-year-old Scottish Midfielder
Celtic will be active this summer as Brendan Rodgers tries to add players to his team. After acquiring Kieran Tierney, the manager's next goal might be to strengthen his midfield in preparation for the Champions League and domestic competitions next season.
Celtic have been excellent at picking out gems from the transfer market, but in recent years, they have rarely signed players from other Scottish teams.
However, it turned out to be a wise move to recruit Luke McCowan last summer. He has made 33 appearances for Celtic, contributing 6 goals and 7 assists this season.
Josh Mulligan, McCowan's former teammate from Dundee FC, is now being linked with a move to Celtic. His current contract is about to expire, therefore it appears that he will be a free agent in the summer.
According to 67 Hail Hail, the Open Goal panel shared their views regarding Mulligan and the Dundee midfielder's future.
“The boy Adewumi (for Dundee) is really good,” said Andy Halliday. “He is really good, but Mulligan. Has he signed a contract at Dundee?”
Paul Slane added: “Celtic and Rangers should be going for him.”
Mulligan can play a variety of positions. Although he has spent the majority of this season at right midfield, he can also play in defence if needed. Celtic could look to improve in that area as they aren't particularly strong there.
This season, Mulligan has made 35 appearances. He hasn't scored, but he has contributed 5 assists to his team.
Like McCowan, Mulligan is hardly the type of player one would anticipate joining Celtic and starting right away. But at 22, the dynamic midfielder has a lot of potential and room to grow, so Rodgers can help him reach his full potential.
What lies ahead is still up in the air. However, since Mulligan hasn't signed a new contract yet, there are definitely chances of him ending up at Parkhead.