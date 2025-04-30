Celtic vs Aberdeen Scottish Cup Final Announcement Made
After weeks of stagnant form and performances, Celtic have seemingly recovered with three strong performances in a row and are on course for a domestic treble as they will face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final on May 24th at Hampden Park.
The Hoops have scored five goals each in their last three games. These big wins will boost the morale of the team for the final push of the league season, even though the title is already won, and also for the cup final next month.
Aberdeen's management have brought some good news for their fans before the final as they have expanded their ticket allocation to over 20,000.
In a recent statement, the club confirmed that Aberdeen have been given an allocation of over 20,000 tickets and this will be the largest allocation they have received for a final in recent years.
This new development came only after Aberdeen assured that they would take financial responsibility for any unsold tickets of their share.
Celtic's last cup final against Aberdeen was in 2017, where they handed the Dons a 2-1 defeat to clinch the trophy. The supporters will remember that historic day very well.
It is good to see that Aberdeen have made the final this time around after so many years. They last won a trophy in 2014. But none of that will matter to Celtic. Their focus will be on winning their third trophy of the season and completing another treble for the Hoops, something that is becoming a habit.