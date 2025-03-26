Celtic Wanted Carl Starfelt's Return and Why It Didn't Happen
Celtic have been pretty active in recent times when it comes to bringing back former players to the club. Jota made his Parkhead return this January and Kieran Tierney will do the same in the summer, having already agreed a pre-contract.
As it turns out Jota and Tierney are not the only players that Celtic have tried to bring back to Glasgow.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Celtic did have interest in taking Carl Starfelt back to Parkhead last year as they sought a centre-half, but they were priced out of a move for the Swedish defender.
The Swedish centre-back joined Celtic in the summer of 2021, where he formed a strong defensive partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers, assisting the club in winning five trophies in two seasons.
The Swede left Celtic in 2023 to join Celta Vigo, where he soon established himself as a regular starter. Despite Celtic's interest in bringing him back, he appears to be happy in La Liga.
Last summer, the team needed defensive reinforcements, and given the Swede's experience in Scotland, he would have been an obvious choice. However, the deal never materialised, and Starfelt remained in Spain.
Starfelt's recent comments about being happy at Celta Vigo appear to rule out an immediate return to Celtic. But football is unpredictable, and things can change at any time.
Celtic's defensive vulnerabilities this season have been quite evident in Glasgow Derbies. They have conceded nine goals in their previous three meetings with the Rangers. If Rodgers seeks to bolster his backline again in the summer, it would not be surprising if the Hoops rekindle their interest in Starfelt.
One cannot deny the Carter-Vickers and Starfelt duo's formidable and successful record for Celtic. The pair astonishingly never lost a league match when they started together. Across 48 matches, they won 41 games and drew 7, this could be another reason the Hoops might consider bringing the Swede back.