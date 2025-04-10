Celtic Were Close to Getting Transfer Deal Done in January
As the summer transfer window approaches, there has been a flurry of rumours involving clubs and players around the world. Celtic isn't an exception either, as the Hoops has been linked to several names in recent weeks.
However, a player recently disclosed all about Celtic's interest in signing him, and he was so certain that he'd be moving to Parkhead in January that he carried his passport everywhere.
Brendan Rodgers was searching for players to bolster his forward ranks during the last transfer window. Jota joined from Rennes, although the other wide player the Hoops were attempting to sign, Sondre Orjasaeter, did not end up making the move to Glasgow.
The 21-year-old Norwegian winger was linked with a move to Celtic in January, but he ended up remaining at Sarpsborg 08. But if Orjasaeter's recent comments are anything to go by, the move was not far from happening.
According to The Herald, he said: "They were pretty brutal days for me in January. I struggled to sleep.
"I didn't know if I was going to be in Norway or not. I could have moved at any moment. I had to carry my passport with me everywhere.
"When the window closed, I felt a sense of relief. I came to the conclusion that I was determined to stay in Sarpsborg and play here, because I didn't know if I was ready to leave yet.
"Going abroad now is another level up. It had become more professional and everything. There were many thoughts going through my head during that period.
"If I get a little more time in Sarpsborg, I think I'll mature and be ready for it eventually."
While he acknowledged that having more money might lead to a better life after his football career, he stressed the value of enjoying the journey, which is why he wants to stay in Norway for the time being.
Despite the fact that the Hoops are on their way to a potential treble, they are still not at their best. They have certainly been found lacking in their recent matches. So, they need to be extremely mindful in the upcoming transfer window. And if a player does not feel ready for a step up, it might not be a move worth pushing for.