Celtic 'Won't Hesitate' to Re-Sign Odsonne Edouard Under One Condition

Every fan enjoys it when an important player returns to their club. Celtic already fulfilled that need this summer with Kieran Tierney's return, but another significant comeback could also be on the cards.

Recently, the Hoops have been linked with their former striker Odsonne Edouard, who, at 27 years old, isn't experiencing his best individual moment at Crystal Palace.

And although these reports have divided the Celtic fanbase, one outlet has made clear what would be the essential condition for Edouard to make his return to Parkhead.

Celtic 'won't hesitate' to re-sign Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard under one condition

According to Daily Record, Crystal Palace are eager to offload their forward. For this reason, the outlet continues to explain, if there's a way to financially make his return to Celtic viable, the club wouldn't hesitate for a moment to sign the French footballer.

The report says: "But if there's a way to make it work financially then Celtic won't hesitate over a striker who would be a sure thing for a second spell in Glasgow."

With the need to reinforce the forward area, Edouard appears to be a possible option for the club this summer.

The 27-year-old player lived one of his best periods when under Brendan Rodgers' management during his first stint with the team, and after 4 years, following a disappointing loan at Leicester City and not-so-convincing performances with Crystal Palace, he's been placed on the London club's transfer list.

That's why it's no surprise that the club and board are monitoring their former player's situation closely.

But not everything will be rosy, as Odsonne Edouard is believed to have a base salary exceeding £70,000 weekly according to Daily Record.

Celtic, despite being solvent, have a more modest salary structure than Premier League clubs, which might make Edouard hesitate about returning to his former club.