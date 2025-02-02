Cesc Fabregas Gives Celtic Shoutout in Official Announcement
When the rumours had initially broken out about FC Barcelona wanting to call back Alex Valle from his spell at Celtic in the middle of the season, the majority of the supporters had written it off as nothing more than a creation of the rumour mill.
Well, a few weeks on and that is exactly what has happened. Valle had shown promise while at Celtic but was not able to establish himself as a regular starter.
Perhaps he will get the chance to do that at Como, who have now officially announced the arrival of Valle on loan.
There is a Barcelona connection there already as Como are managed by Cesc Fabregas, who came through the youth ranks at the Spanish club and had a stint there after establishing himself as a world-class player at Arsenal.
Fabregas made sure to give a shoutout to Valle's stint at Celtic after the move was officially announced by Como.
Fabregas said: "Álex is a talented young defender with a solid foundation from his time at Barcelona and valuable experience gained during his loan at Celtic. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively will be a great asset to our squad."
Valle's exit in the middle of the season has created a problem for Celtic though. The initial hope had been that the club would be able to sign Kieran Tierney on loan from Arsenal for the remainder of the campaign.
Unfortunately, it now looks like that won't be happening as Arsenal do not want to be left short of options. Tierney is set to stay at the London club until the end of the season after which he will join Celtic as a free agent in the summer when his contract expires.
Celtic are left with just one option at left-back though. Greg Taylor has been their starter for a long time but has drawn plenty of criticism too, especially for his performances in big games.
There are merely days left in the winter transfer window. Let's see if Celtic can bring in a left-back before it slams shut.