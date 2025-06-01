Champions League Club Eyes Move For Celtic Defender
Celtic have already started preparing for next season, after finishing the recent campaign once again as Premiership champions, while also lifting the League Cup title.
In any case, the Celtic board have as a priority to improve the squad available to Brendan Rodgers, to aim for better results during the 2025/26 season.
To achieve this, Celtic have not only focused on signings but have also needed to offload certain players to lighten the wage bill and expand their margin for maneuver regarding potential arrivals.
One of the names that have been linked with an exit from the Scottish champions is Stephen Welsh, a 25-year-old centre-back who, despite having a contract until 2027, does not appear to be in Rodgers' plans, considering he was on loan at KV Mechelen during the second half of the recently concluded season.
Ferencvaros reportedly interested in Celtic defender Stephen Welsh
Well, according to reports from The Celtic Way, Hungarian champions Ferencvaros have expressed an interest in signing Welsh.
The club managed by former Celtic striker Robbie Keane, recently secured their domestic league title and are preparing for Champions League qualification rounds.
So, considering this, Welsh's situation at Celtic looks uncertain and he is expected to be available for transfer.
The Scottish centre-back has featured just 16 times for the Bhoys since August 2023 before his loan move to KV Mechelen, where he gave a good impression with positive performances.
Actually, Ferencvaros' interest might be a potential solution for all parties, though negotiations would require agreement on a transfer fee given Welsh's remaining two-year contract.
Keane's appointment at Ferencvaros in January has proven successful, until now, with the Irishman guiding the team to the league title and Europa League knockout phase play-offs, so Welsh might consider this move as something positive for his career.
Even though Ferencvaros are not as big as Celtic as a club, Welsh could show interest for the simple reason that they will play in European competitions.
During his loan spell in Belgium, the 25-year-old defender started 15 times, and recorded one clean sheet, 0.9 interceptions, and 1.1 tackles per game, according to SofaScore.