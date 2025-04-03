Champions League Club Have ‘Pulled Out All the Stops’ To Sign Celtic Player
Celtic have had a very interesting last few transfer windows, given that they have parted with many quality talents in the name of business, and to improve through young acquisitions they can develop. This has resulted in many fan favourites being moved on, such as Kieran Tierney, Jota, Matt O'Riley, Kyogo Furuhashi and more.
The intriguing part about this is that two of those four players, Jota and Tierney, made the decision to return to Celtic recently.
This style of business has worked exceptionally well for the Scottish side, as they have been able to maintain a high level of competitive success in recent seasons, and have developed many players into high-quality talents.
This summer will no doubt be more of the same, as some of the key veterans may move onwards to allow for more additions, as Celtic are in need of some improvements for the next campaign.
One of the players who has been linked with a Parkhead exit is left-back Greg Taylor, who had been previously discussed as a candidate for Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.
It is is very likely that Taylor will move ahead to a new club this summer, and it seems Dinamo Zagreb is becoming more and more favorable as an option with recent reports.
Scott Burns of the Daily Record recently wrote: "Dinamo Zagreb have pulled out all the stops and remain confident of landing Greg Taylor at the end of his Celtic contract."
Burns added: "Sources in Croatia have confirmed that the 27-year-old still is very much a top target for coach Fabio Cannavaro and they have tabled a significant increase on his current Celtic deal."
While the veteran left-back has somewhat fallen out of favour at Celtic Park, it seems his next move may be lining up as the summer window grows ever closer.
Tierney's summer return means that Taylor is going to struggle for playing time next season, even if he stays. So, an exit seems like the sensible route for all parties at this point.