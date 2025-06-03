Championship Club Rivals Celtic for Player with 13 Goal Contributions
One of the areas Celtic need to strengthen for the 2025-26 season is the attack. And besides being linked to players like Mathias Kvistgaarden, there are also rumors pointing to other offensive positions.
The most productive attacking players for the Hoops in the recently concluded campaign were Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn.
But with multiple reports placing both players on the transfer wishlist of major clubs on the continent, it’s only natural that Celtic prepare to sign potential replacements.
One of the names linked to the club is Tyrhys Dolan, a 23-year-old English winger who plays for Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship. However, his signing won’t be easy, as Celtic will face stiff competition to secure his signature.
Norwich City Interested in Celtic Target Tyrhys Dolan
According to a recent report from The Pink Un, Norwich City have Dolan high on their transfer watchlist.
During the 2024-25 season, Dolan established himself as a key and reliable piece in Valerian Ismael’s system.
In 44 appearances, the Englishman recorded seven goals and six assists, meaning he was involved in 13 goals in England’s second tier.
According to Transfermarkt, Dolan has a market value of €7 million, or around £6 million.