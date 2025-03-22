Chris Sutton Calls Out Former Celtic Boss For Controversial Comment
Neil Lennon is closing in on another domestic treble with Celtic. He already has two to his name in the past. And played an integral part in another one as well.
That is quite the run for any manager, no matter where he is coaching. Of course, many people make the mistake of thinking that life at Celtic is easy. But it is not.
The pressure to win pretty much every game is not easy to deal with. Finishing second in the league is as good as being relegated if you are a Celtic manager.
Someone who should know a lot about this pressure is John Barnes. He was the Celtic manager around the turn of the millennium and did not even last a year in the job.
Yet, Barnes appears to believe that Rodgers has an easy life at Celtic, a sentiment that Chris Sutton does not agree with.
Sutton wrote in his column in the Daily Record: "Barnes has got a bit of a cheek saying Rodgers has an easy life at Celtic. As someone who has been the manager of the club, you’d think he’d know better.
"It wasn’t easy for him during his time in charge. It didn’t look easy falling 20-odd points behind Rangers in the title race back then. It wasn’t easy to beat Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup.
"If anything, Barnes made a difficult job harder than it was. I loved Barnes as a player. But to suggest Rodgers has an easy life in Scotland is laughable."
Barnes was a terrific player. There is absolutely zero doubt about that. Nobody can question his credentials on the pitch.
But as a manager, he did not succeed. That is just a fact. Celtic were not his only failure as a manager and it is no surprise that he did not have a long career in the dugout.
On the other hand, Rodgers has enjoyed success at multiple clubs, not just Celtic. And one would imagine that if he decided to leave Parkhead anytime soon, he would not have a tough time finding a good job, in the Premier League or elsewhere.