Chris Sutton's Immediate Reaction as Celtic Take 16-point Lead Over Rangers
Celtic had to earn their win against St Mirren. The 5-2 scoreline doesn't even tell half of the story. For a long time, it looked like the Hoops were going to share the points with the hosts.
Two players deserve special credit for changing the game though. The first is Yang Hyun-jun, who is really starting to impress lately.
Coming off the bench, he scored a brace and also had an assist to turn the game completely on its head. Yang has not had a lot of bright moments in a Celtic shirt but this was certainly one. Hopefully, there are many more to come.
The second is Reo Hatate. For the majority of the game, he was unimpressive and most fans wanted him to be taken off. Brendan Rodgers did not and the Japanese midfielder suddenly decided to turn into Andrea Pirlo for the last 30 minutes of the match.
With Celtic winning and Rangers losing on the same day, a lot of eyes were on what Chris Sutton was going to say. He wrote on X:
Thus, Celtic are now closer than ever to securing the league title. Despite the departure of Philippe Clement, Rangers are showing no signs of improvement and lost once again to allow the Hoops to increase the gap to 16 points with just nine games left to be played.
Of course, it is too early to celebrate. Celtic must put it beyond mathematical possibility first and then celebrate winning their fourth straight league title.