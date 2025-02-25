Chris Sutton's Immediate Reaction to Celtic Win vs Aberdeen
After losing to Hibernian at Easter Road at the weekend, Celtic knew they needed to win against Aberdeen at Parkhead. They did just that, even though they were nowhere near their best on the night. Despite that, they found the back of the net five times.
It was Daizen Maeda that opened the scoring after a lucky deflection set him up. Jota scored the second although it looked like he had mistimed the shot. Until that point, Aberdeen had probably been the better team.
Callum McGregor scored the third to put the result beyond any doubt. Yang Hyun-jun found the fourth with a beautifully-worked effort. And Maeda tapped into an open net at the end of the game to finish off the scoring for the Hoops.
Chris Sutton praised Maeda and Arne Engels, who had two assists on the night, after the game. He wrote on X:
That is very right. While the title race is in their control, they still have to go out and win the games that are remaining. Nothing comes for free in football.
Fortunately, this is a team full of players who know how to navigate situations like this and are used to winining league title races. So, one expects them to get over the finish line and the win over Aberdeen was certainly a step in the right direction, as it sends them 16 points clear at the top.
Maeda's goalscoring this season is something that deserves acknowledgement. Right now, he seems to be scoring for fun and might very well be ahead of Adam Idah in the striker pecking order, with Jota taking his place on the wing in Celtic's strongest starting XI.