Celtic FC

Chris Sutton's Immediate Reaction to Celtic Win vs Aberdeen

Chris Sutton praised two Celtic players in particular following their 5-1 win over Aberdeen to go 16 points clear in the league.

Sourav Mahanty

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - William Hill Premiership - Tynecastle Park Chris Sutton ahead of the William Hill Premiership match at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Picture date: Saturday November 23, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xStevexWelshx 78297799
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - William Hill Premiership - Tynecastle Park Chris Sutton ahead of the William Hill Premiership match at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Picture date: Saturday November 23, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xStevexWelshx 78297799 / IMAGO / PA Images

After losing to Hibernian at Easter Road at the weekend, Celtic knew they needed to win against Aberdeen at Parkhead. They did just that, even though they were nowhere near their best on the night. Despite that, they found the back of the net five times.

It was Daizen Maeda that opened the scoring after a lucky deflection set him up. Jota scored the second although it looked like he had mistimed the shot. Until that point, Aberdeen had probably been the better team.

Callum McGregor scored the third to put the result beyond any doubt. Yang Hyun-jun found the fourth with a beautifully-worked effort. And Maeda tapped into an open net at the end of the game to finish off the scoring for the Hoops.

Chris Sutton praised Maeda and Arne Engels, who had two assists on the night, after the game. He wrote on X:

That is very right. While the title race is in their control, they still have to go out and win the games that are remaining. Nothing comes for free in football.

Fortunately, this is a team full of players who know how to navigate situations like this and are used to winining league title races. So, one expects them to get over the finish line and the win over Aberdeen was certainly a step in the right direction, as it sends them 16 points clear at the top.

Maeda's goalscoring this season is something that deserves acknowledgement. Right now, he seems to be scoring for fun and might very well be ahead of Adam Idah in the striker pecking order, with Jota taking his place on the wing in Celtic's strongest starting XI.

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News