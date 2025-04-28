Celtic FC

Chris Sutton Makes Clear Celtic Claim Amid 'Tedious' Treble Talks

Chris Sutton has made a clear Celtic claim amid talks that their recent treble success could be "the most tedious" of all time.

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - William Hill Premiership - Tynecastle Park Chris Sutton ahead of the William Hill Premiership match at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Picture date: Saturday November 23, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xStevexWelshx 78297799 / IMAGO / PA Images

What fantastic football Celtic displayed in claiming their 55th Premiership title with a 5-0 win at Tannadice Park against Dundee United. With just one more step ahead, the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, they are very hopeful of clinching a domestic treble this season.

There should be no doubt about the team's quality, despite losing two consecutive Glasgow derbies. What matters most isn't just a win over rivals, but securing the title itself, which Celtic have done while Rangers fell far short.

There have been a few hardships at Parkhead lately. Parting ways with a few crucial players threw the squad's overall balance off, resulting in stagnant performances during the second half of the season.

However, Brendan Rodgers' vision was able to maintain an edge over Rangers at all times, despite a few losses against them. Celtic legend and pundit Chris Sutton said on Sky Sports (via 67 Hail Hail): “Celtic have made winning the league look easy, and it’s anything but.

“When I came up [to Celtic Park] in 2000, [that season] was the third time Celtic had won a treble. They’re winning them every other season now.

“It’s phenomenal, the mentality of this team. I think [Celtic’s achievements are] so underestimated. It’s hard winning games of football.”

Celtic could go on to achieve their sixth domestic treble in the last nine seasons, justifying every word of Sutton.

Over the past few games, we have seen them improve as well, scoring five times in each of their last three matches.

Celtic ended the title race at Tannadice Park but Sutton suggested that winning it at Ibrox would have been even more sweeter. The Hoops are set to face Rangers this upcoming Sunday.

It would have been but now that the title is in the bag, and that pressure off their shoulders, Celtic fans will be hoping that it allows the team to play even more freely and get a win at Ibrox.

