Chris Sutton Makes Worrying Claim About Daizen Maeda's Celtic Future
It would be an understatement to say that Daizen Maeda is an integral part of this Celtic team. He has scored 28 goals this season, despite playing the majority of the games as a winger. Since the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter, we have seen him shine as a centre-forward, when given a chance there.
Maeda is a phenomenal player, there is no doubt about that. But thanks to his brilliant form, he is bound to draw the interest of other clubs as well.
Celtic fans are used to seeing their best players leave. Odsonne Edouard. Matt O'Riley, Kyogo. The list goes on. Will Maeda's name be added to it in the near future.
Maeda did not give a clear answer when asked about his future though. According to The Celtic Way, he told Sky Sports: "Well, I am not sure. That’s a difficult question. While I am here, I always want to fight and play for Celtic. I want to keep focusing and playing for the team."
Chris Sutton believes that Maeda's comments will be a cause for worry for Celtic. The English said while reacting to the statement: "If I was a Celtic fan, then I would be slightly worried about that interview when he said that he ‘wasn’t sure’ about his future, just because of how important he is."
Of course, these days, professional footballers are always expected to keep their cards close to their chest. There are not many out there who would give a direct answer to questions about their future.
Someone like Maeda is expected to draw a ton of interest from clubs down south in England and beyond in the summer. So, it is unsurprising that he would want to keep his options open ahead of the transfer window.
Maeda has always been rated highly for his work-rate, as he immense when it comes to pressing the opposition defence for the entire 90 minutes.
On top of that, he has now added consistent goals to his game as well. In the eyes of many, that is the profile of the perfect modern-day forward.